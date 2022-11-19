Air India to introduce premium economy class in certain long haul flights next month: CEO & MD Campbell Wilson

November 19, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Air India will be introducing premium economy class in some of its long haul international flights next month, its chief Campbell Wilson said on Saturday as the Tata group-owned airline works on ways to expand its market share as well as the global network.

Addressing an event organised by JRD Tata Memorial Trust here, Mr. Wilson also said opportunities are there for India and Air India to become major players in world aviation within the next decade.

“We’ve recently completely revamped the domestic inflight menu, and will be doing likewise, as well as launching premium economy on certain long haul international flights next month,” he said.