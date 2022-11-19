Air India to be a major player in world aviation in a decade, says CEO

November 19, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Air India, which was earlier this year acquired by the Tata Group from Government of India, would become a major player in world aviation by 2032, CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event organised to celebrate Air India’s founder Bharat Ratna JRD Tata’s 118th birth anniversary in Mumbai.

“We are currently embarked on an exciting mission to write a new chapter in Air India’s history. The ingredients for success, and the opportunity, are there for India, and Air India, to become major players in world aviation within the next decade,” he said.

“We are committed to seizing this decade and realising India’s aviation opportunity by the centenary year of JRD Tata’s first flight, which would be the finest possible tribute to his pioneering achievements and lasting legacy,” he added.

He said 90 years ago last month, JRD Tata piloted the first flight of the airline that would become Air India.

“The ensuing years saw it scale remarkable heights, making it perhaps the world’s best airline in no time, during the 1960s. Today, it gives me immense honour to lead the airline that JRD Tata founded and celebrate his legacy, on this momentous occasion,” he further said at the event organised by JRD Tata Memorial Trust.

M.P. Mascarenhas, chairman, JRD Tata Memorial Trust said, “Today, we mark the 118th birth anniversary of a man, a visionary leader, whose contribution towards India’s industrialisation has been second to none and cannot be overlooked.”

“From aviation, engineering and manufacturing to technology, software services and cosmetics, JRD Tata ventured into various sectors to give India the confidence and wherewithal to add value at scale and build the country he envisioned,” he said.

“At JRD Tata Memorial Trust, we are delighted to carry forward this tradition of celebrating and honoring the brightest talent in India’s civil aviation industry,” he added.