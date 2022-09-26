Air India reports clearing 2.5 lakh refunds since privatisation

The airline said that it would ensure that requests for eligible refunds are processed within ‘two to three days’ and that it has made efforts to improve processes and systems and employ technology to achieve this goal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Air India (AI) on Monday said it has cleared more than 2.5 lakh cases of refunds totalling more than ₹150 crore since the privatisation of the airline in January to address ‘legacy issues’ and meet customer expectations.

The airline, in a statement, said that it would ensure that requests for eligible refunds are processed within ‘two to three days’ and that it has made efforts to improve processes and systems and employ technology to achieve this goal.

Processing by banks or credit card companies could however take another two weeks.

Delays in refunds, among other issues such as inability to connect with customer care and poorly maintained aircraft, were some of the common grievances by passengers about Air India. Monday’s announcement comes at a time when the airline has made public several important decisions such as organisational integration, fleet expansion, aircraft maintenance and future strategy.