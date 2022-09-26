Air India reports clearing 2.5 lakh refunds since privatisation

Delays in refunds, among other issues such as inability to connect with customer care and poorly maintained aircraft, were some of the common grievances by passengers about Air India

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI
September 26, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline said that it would ensure that requests for eligible refunds are processed within ‘two to three days’ and that it has made efforts to improve processes and systems and employ technology to achieve this goal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India (AI) on Monday said it has cleared more than 2.5 lakh cases of refunds totalling more than ₹150 crore since the privatisation of the airline in January to address ‘legacy issues’ and meet customer expectations.

The airline, in a statement, said that it would ensure that requests for eligible refunds are processed within ‘two to three days’ and that it has made efforts to improve processes and systems and employ technology to achieve this goal.

Also Read
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months

Processing by banks or credit card companies could however take another two weeks.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delays in refunds, among other issues such as inability to connect with customer care and poorly maintained aircraft, were some of the common grievances by passengers about Air India. Monday’s announcement comes at a time when the airline has made public several important decisions such as organisational integration, fleet expansion, aircraft maintenance and future strategy. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
air transport
business books

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app