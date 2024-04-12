ADVERTISEMENT

Air India operationalises 5 new contact centres

April 12, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Tata Group-owned airline has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo, and Kuala Lumpur.

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India has operationalised five new contact centres, including in Cairo and Kuala Lumpur, to provide assistance to its customers worldwide.

Besides, the carrier has signed up iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru, focusing on domestic inquiries, a release said on April 12.

Air India, Vistara pilots unite to raise concerns over pay, work conditions across Tata group airlines

Besides, the carrier has signed up iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru, focusing on domestic inquiries, a release said on April 12.

Recently, Air India introduced a premium desk for its premium frequent flyer members as well as business and first-class guests.

In the release, the airline said it has implemented a comprehensive back-office insourcing strategy to manage emails, social media, and chat support internally to assist the customers.

"A 24/7 grievance management desk promptly addresses all customer queries, escalations and provides round-the-clock support," it added.

