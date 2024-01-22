January 22, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Air India launched its maiden scheduled commercial flight of the Airbus A350-900 from Bengaluru to Mumbai on January 22. The airline said that it is also the first aircraft in the new bold Air India livery.

According to the company, Flight AI 589 departed on time from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on January 22, bound for Mumbai, carrying a near-capacity load of passengers who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the revamped Air India.

The aircraft was on static display at the recent Wings India Global Aviation Summit in Hyderabad, where the public got a first glimpse of the IFE and distinct inflight amenities that will form part of the experience once the aircraft begins international operations.

AI 589 will operate every day of the week barring Tuesdays, departing Bengaluru at 7.05 a.m. and landing in Mumbai at 8.50 a.m.

Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes. During this period, passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will have the opportunity to experience the state-of-the-art technology of the A350.

The aircraft will be later deployed for long-haul flights to international destinations, strengthening Air India’s growing wide-body fleet, comprising its own and recently leased aircraft.

The A350 is part of the 470 new aircraft that Air India has ordered less than a year ago.

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft will have a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats — 28 private Business suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom and other amenities, and 264 spacious Economy seats. All seats on the aircraft feature the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens. Fitted with the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, these aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than other similar aircraft, reducing fuel emissions and ensuring sustainable operations.

On December 23, 2023, the first of Air India’s own 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, registered VT-JRA, landed at IGI airport in Delhi, flying in from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France.

The landing of the A350 had marked the first of Air India’s record-setting 470 aircraft order – with scheduled arrival of one new aircraft every six days throughout 2024.