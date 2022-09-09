Air India group to vacate offices from govt. premises, to move to a new complex in Gurugram

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Group, under the Tatas, has announced it will consolidate workspaces across India and move to a new office complex in Gurugram in NCR.

Beginning this month, a number of Air India offices currently housed in government-owned premises across India are being vacated.

The largest base of staff, located in Delhi’s Airlines House, Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex and IGI Terminal One, would move to an interim office space in Gurugram before ultimately relocating to a campus at the newly-constructed Vatika One-On-One development in early 2023.

The airline’s regionalised organisation structure will be progressively disbanded and replaced with a centralised one.

“This will allow consolidation of presently-dispersed teams, co-location of managers with their teams and physical adjacency of related functions. The physical move will be accompanied by greater focus on team and culture building, together with efforts to enhance accountability and result orientation,” Air India said.

Besides Air India, the new campus will accommodate Air India Express and Air Asia India, and the establishment of group-level functions for better capability, effectiveness and economies of scale across the airlines.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director, Air India said, “The consolidation of many premises under one roof, and the evolution from a regionalised to centralised structure, is a significant milestone in Air India’s transformation journey.

“Together with the deployment of new technology and communication platforms, and the co-location of Air India with sister airlines, it is an exciting step forward,” he said.

The transition to the interim facility in NCR is being undertaken during the course of September ‘22. Key relevant support to employees, who are planning to shift their base, is being provided. Flexible work hours are also being offered to employees.

A team is also relooking at the offices in different cities which are housed in legacy premises, with some in Chennai and Kochi having already moved to modern office premises.