Air India Express starts six new daily flights

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network.

While three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route. The services commenced from August 12.

"The new flights operate on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors," the airline said in a release on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Part of the Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 380 daily flights with a fleet of 82 aircraft comprising 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

