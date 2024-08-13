ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express starts six new daily flights

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route

PTI

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network.

ADVERTISEMENT

While three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route. The services commenced from August 12.

"The new flights operate on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors," the airline said in a release on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Part of the Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 380 daily flights with a fleet of 82 aircraft comprising 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US