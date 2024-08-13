GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express starts six new daily flights

Three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air India Express has launched six new daily flights. File

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network.

While three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route. The services commenced from August 12.

"The new flights operate on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors," the airline said in a release on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Part of the Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 380 daily flights with a fleet of 82 aircraft comprising 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

