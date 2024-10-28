GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India aircraft interiors to get makeover by Tata Technologies

Published - October 28, 2024 11:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Technologies Ltd., a global product engineering and digital services company, has signed an agreement with Air India to transform its aircraft interiors for delivering an enhanced travel experience. 

“This collaboration aligns with Air India’s achievement of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Design Organization Approval (DOA) under CAR 21 (Part 21), which allows the airline to make aircraft modifications in-house. The collaboration is a significant milestone in Air India’s journey toward operational excellence and self-reliance,” both Tata Group companies said in a joint statement.

Tata Technologies will provide end-to-end solutions, from design and validation to weight optimisation and ergonomic considerations.  “This collaboration also positions Tata Technologies as a key player in streamlining Air India’s operations by integrating innovative digital thread solutions and smart Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services,” the statement said.

“These solutions will improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure that Air India’s fleet remains in top condition, further enhancing passenger safety and operational reliability,” the statement added.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD, Tata Technologies said, “By leveraging our global aerospace expertise, we are committed to delivering next-generation aircraft interiors that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance customer satisfaction.”

“This collaboration is a testament to Tata Technologies’ dedication to engineering a better world and supporting the advancement of the Indian aviation sector,” he added.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said, “The approval reaffirms our capabilities to maintain our fleet and our commitment to enhancing the customer experience of our aircraft interiors. The collaboration with Tata Technologies will help us meet customer expectations, aligning with our broader goals of operational excellence and self-reliance.”

