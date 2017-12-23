Air Deccan takes wing once again

India’s first low-cost carrier Air Deccan, which ceased operations after being acquired by the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines in 2008, took wing again as a commuter airline with its maiden flight taking off for Jalgaon from here on Saturday.

“Now I have the opportunity to relaunch operations across the country,” said Capt. G.R. Gopinath, the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India

In the first phase of operations, Air Deccan plans to connect Jalgaon, Nashik and Kolhapur with Mumbai and Pune.

Air Deccan had bagged 34 routes in the first phase of bidding for the Udan scheme, which caps fares at ₹2,500 for a flight of less than one hour in duration.