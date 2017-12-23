Air Deccan takes wing once again

India’s first low-cost carrier Air Deccan, which ceased operations after being acquired by the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines in 2008, took wing again as a commuter airline with its maiden flight taking off for Jalgaon from here on Saturday.
“Now I have the opportunity to relaunch operations across the country,” said Capt. G.R. Gopinath, the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India
In the first phase of operations, Air Deccan plans to connect Jalgaon, Nashik and Kolhapur with Mumbai and Pune.
Air Deccan had bagged 34 routes in the first phase of bidding for the Udan scheme, which caps fares at ₹2,500 for a flight of less than one hour in duration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor