GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Air-cooler maker Symphony Q4 net surges threefold to ₹48 crore, declares final dividend of ₹8

May 03, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Air-cooler manufacturer Symphony Ltd. reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit surged threefold to ₹48 crore from ₹16 crore in the year-earlier period.  Revenue from operations increased 8% to ₹332 crore YoY. Gross margin for the quarter climbed 720 bps to 48.5%. For FY24, net profit grew 28% to ₹148 crore. Revenue from operations was down 3% to ₹1,156 crore. Gross margin at 48% increased 420 bps for the full year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 (400%) per equity share of ₹2 each amounting to ₹55.17 crore for FY24.  The total dividend for FY24 aggregates to ₹13 (650%) per equity share amounting to ₹89.64 crore.

 Nrupesh Shah, Managing Director (Corporate Affairs), Symphony Ltd. said, “We reported high at ever quarterly India domestic revenue despite strong base effect (Q4FY23). The growth was fuelled by a searing summer with “above normal” temperatures. We are cashing in on India’s scorching summer in Q1FY25.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.