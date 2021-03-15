AIPMA unveils technology centre

The All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) has unveiled the Arvind Mehta Technology & Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC) to speed up growth of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from India to international levels.

The centre has been established as a mark of respect for Arvind Mehta, who has contributed over 30 years of service to India’s plastics industry.

Mr. Mehta had donated ₹1 crore for setting up AIPMA’s AMTEC in Mumbai.

It will bring in the latest technologies and best practices to the Indian plastics and application industries with a primary focus on MSMEs, AIPMA said in a statement.

Arvind Mehta, chairman of the governing council of the AIPMA and chairman of AMTEC, said the centre will promote the application of knowledge to industry to maintain and develop internationally competitive technological expertise while stimulating the economy.

“The Centre of Excellence would help MSMEs to graduate from micro to small, small to medium and medium to large units,” he added.

AMTEC’s vision is to promote high quality knowledge and industrial services for the rapid growth of the plastics industry. The centre will be helping MSMEs to reduce the overall time to design, develop and quickly roll out products, thereby increasing the speed to market and beating China in the global sphere, Mr. Mehta said.

The newly-established body will provide a 360-degree service to the industry under one roof through the Centre for Software Design, Centre for Reverse Engineering and Centre for Additive Manufacturing.

“It will help to deliver greater value through technological leadership and manufacturing excellence that are responsive to dynamic market needs, leading to domestic and export growth, making India a global service hub for plastic products,” the statement added.

Chandrakant Turakhia, AIPMA president, said “AMTEC is yet again an innovative brainchild of AIPMA for the benefit of the Indian plastics industry”.