Aiming to go deeper into underserved regions: Meesho

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 21:45 IST

Meesho, an e-commerce firm, said customers placed orders for a wide assortment of products worth ₹3.34 crore on the platform from September 23 to 27, up 68% from the previous year’s sale.

About 60% of all orders were from tier 4+ cities, while transacting users, which include those new-to-e-commerce and shopping online for the first time, jumped by 60% during the sale, the e-com platform said.

From Una in Himachal and Chimakurthy in Andhra Pradesh to Kalimpong in West Bengal, Bharuch in Gujarat and Leh, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale was instrumental in fulfilling the country’s festive shopping aspirations, Meesho said. Meesho’s industry-first zero per cent seller commission initiative, which has helped digitise MSMEs at scale, helped them save ₹104 crore in commissions during the sale period, it claimed. According to the e-tailer, overall, seller participation in the recent sale rose 4x from last year, with 75% coming from Tier 2+ markets and beyond.

Vidit Aatrey, founder & CEO at Meesho, said, “Over 80% of orders during the festive sale came from tier 2+ markets, which is a testament to our efforts to reach underserved users with different needs around selection and affordability. We aim to go deeper into India’s underserved regions.”

