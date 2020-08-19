AIBEA wants IBA to issue advisory on extending COVID-19 compensation to families of even casual bank staff

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has urged the Centre to issue an advisory to the Indian Banks’ Association to extend financial compensation to the families of business correspondents and casual employees, who have not been granted medical insurance or reimbursement, for COVID-19 treatment.
In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minster, AIBEA general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said that in addition to regular employees of the banks, there are also business correspondents/bank mitras, daily deposit collectors, jewel appraisers, contract employees, cost to company employees, temporary and casual employees who were also working in the banks during the present pandemic conditions.
“After the break out of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the family of such employees who die of COVID-19. But, these people are not covered either by any medical insurance or reimbursement scheme for their treatment,” he pointed out.
He also drew the FM’s attention to a recent notification of Shipping Ministry advising all port trusts that dependents/legal heirs of all contract employees employed in the ports were eligible for ex-gratia or compensation upon the death of such contract employees due to COVID-19.
The contract employees, temporary and casual employees deserve to be treated accordingly. In the interest of similar fair play, we urge upon the government to issue an advisory or guideline to the IBA and banks to extend the compensation scheme to the above mentioned categories of employees also, he said.
