AIBEA to name wilful defaulters

Chennai

15 July 2020 22:48 IST

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) will be releasing the names of about 2,400 wilful defaulters with total dues of ₹1,40,000 crore by the week end, according to an union office bearer.

“We are releasing the list of 2,400 borrowers who had each defaulted on loans worth ₹5 crore and above. If we take into account those who had defaulted on loans worth above ₹1 crore, the number would be about 10,000,” said C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA.

AIBEA is releasing the names as part of the celebrations commemorating the 51st anniversary of bank nationalisation.

Advertising

Advertising

“In normal times, we would be holding programmes to celebrate the occasion, but given the present situation where India is facing a health threat, it has been decided to hold a national webinar on July 19 through AIBEA’s Facebook page; circulate e-leaflets/pamphlets in regional languages; display posters at branches; send mass petitions to Prime Minister and wear badges on July 20.

Mentioning that it was on July 19, 1969, 14 major private banks were nationalised by the Indian government, he said since then, the number of bank branches had grown to 1,56,349 from 8,200. The priority sector lending is at 40% against nil prior to nationalisation.

He also said the deposits and advances which were at ₹5,000 crore and ₹3,500 crore in July 1969, had now grown to ₹138.50 lakh crore and ₹101.83 lakh crore respectively. The gross non-performing assets of the banking sector till 2019 was ₹7,39,541 crore.

From AIBEA, we have given the call to bank employees to observe the Bank Nationalisation Day with the following demands:

strengthen public sector banks, stop privatisation of banks, ensure recovery of bad loans, increase interest rate on deposits, he said.