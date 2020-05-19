Business

AIBEA offers to foot train fare of migrant workers

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has come forward to foot the train fare of the migrant workers up to a total amount of ₹1 crore for travel by Shramik trains from one State to another.

In a letter written to the Railways Minister, AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said migrant workers in various States have lost their livelihood in the present lockdown scenario since all economic activities are at a standstill in the present circumstances. All of them, who number around 8 crore, have migrated from various States and are working thousands of kilometres away from homes.

They have no employment now and are in deep distress conditions for the past nearly a month and a half. This has led to travel back to their villages. Due to the intervention of the government, some Shramik trains have been operated but here also, problems have arisen for payment of train fare, he said..

It is not clear whether the Centre, respective State government or the Railways will bear the ticket cost. But, it is clear these poor migrant workers cannot afford to pay. In this background, as a humble contribution from our Association and as a social welfare measure, we feel it our duty to associate our organisation with the government’s various measures to mitigate the problems of these suffering migrant workers, he said.

