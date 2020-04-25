AIBEA flays DA freeze

A move to freeze the payment of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) to the employees and pensioners of the Central Government for a period of 18 months from January 2020 has drawn a flak from the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA).

While terming the Centre’s move as ‘highly arbitrary’ and ‘unfair,’ the AIBEA urged the Centre to reconsider its decision and release the DA and DR as it was already approved by it to be paid from January 2020. Freezing the payment citing government expenditure related to COVID-19 was not proper, it added.

“The very basis of payment of DA and DR is to compensate the employees and pensioners for theincrease in cost of living. As the cost of living has gone up, it is unfair to deny the compensation to the employees,” said C.H. Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA.

The association said though the Centre had extended various concessions to the corporates through tax relief and moratorium on bank loans, among others, it deprived eligible liquidity to its staff.

There were many ways for the Centre to find resources that are additionally needed to contain the pandemic, he said