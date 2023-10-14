HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI working groups recommend setting up 24,500 GPUs of compute infra

October 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

Working groups formed by the government on artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday recommended setting up a three-tier compute infrastructure comprising 24,500 graphics processing units (GPUs).

The report which was released by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recommended setting up best-in-class AI compute infrastructure at five locations with 3000 AI Petaflops computing power, which is 15 times more capacity than the highest capacity installed at present.

Besides this, the groups have recommended setting up an Inference Farm (2500 AI PF) and Edge Compute (500 AI PF) systems.

The interference farm host AI applications to solve real-time problem or derive solutions using artificial intelligence technologies.

The working groups have recommended implementation of a 3-tier Model to establish India's AI Compute Infrastructure for high-end compute, mid-range compute and edge compute comprising GPU processors which are presently used in gaming device or for accessing any high-resolution multimedia applications.

Microsoft provided Open AI LP with a $1 billion investment in 2019 and a $10 billion investment in 2023.

IBM alone invested $6.5 billion in research, development and engineering to innovate in the field of AI, hybrid cloud and emerging areas such as quantum in 2022.

Nvidia has announced a collaboration with Jio and Tata Group to build compute infrastructure in India that will provide the required resources for the development of AI in the country.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.