AI working groups recommend setting up 24,500 GPUs of compute infra

October 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Working groups formed by the government on artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday recommended setting up a three-tier compute infrastructure comprising 24,500 graphics processing units (GPUs).

The report which was released by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recommended setting up best-in-class AI compute infrastructure at five locations with 3000 AI Petaflops computing power, which is 15 times more capacity than the highest capacity installed at present.

Besides this, the groups have recommended setting up an Inference Farm (2500 AI PF) and Edge Compute (500 AI PF) systems.

The interference farm host AI applications to solve real-time problem or derive solutions using artificial intelligence technologies.

The working groups have recommended implementation of a 3-tier Model to establish India's AI Compute Infrastructure for high-end compute, mid-range compute and edge compute comprising GPU processors which are presently used in gaming device or for accessing any high-resolution multimedia applications.

Microsoft provided Open AI LP with a $1 billion investment in 2019 and a $10 billion investment in 2023.

IBM alone invested $6.5 billion in research, development and engineering to innovate in the field of AI, hybrid cloud and emerging areas such as quantum in 2022.

Nvidia has announced a collaboration with Jio and Tata Group to build compute infrastructure in India that will provide the required resources for the development of AI in the country.