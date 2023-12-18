AI-powered EMR brings major changes in patient medical data management 

December 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

In the evolving healthcare landscape post the Pandemic, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen playing a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and efficiency of patient care.

From devising treatment plans and screening for diseases like cancer and diabetes to early detection of life-threatening conditions and precise diagnosis, drug development and mining medical records, AI has played an instrumental role transforming doctors’ practise, according to industry officials.

One of such technology in healthcare is AI-powered Electronic Medical Records (EMR), which has a brought a sea change in the management of patient medical data, they said.

It offers a secured solution for patient data management, which has elevated the overall quality of care. These systems have reduced the operational costs associated with physical storage and manual record management, while also ensuring standardization and consistency in patient records.

Features like ROBIN, which sits on AI-powered EMR by HealthPlix help various doctor clinics with patient relationship management and gain clinical insights. With this, doctors can swiftly analyse factors, trends, and correlations within their medical practice, providing essential metrics encompassing patient demographics and practice trends.

These insights offer a comprehensive understanding of how these metrics change and improve over time.

Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director, HealthPlix Technologies in a statement said, “HealthPlix has built intelligence into EMR with ROBIN, enabling doctors to access valuable patient health information. In less than two years of its availability, ROBIN dashboard has become a go-to resource for doctors’ analytical and research needs. “The dashboard usage trends suggest a 10 tims engagement rate by doctors which is a validation of the healthcare engineering we do at HealthPlix. Indian doctors require digital tools that can transform traditional clinics into digital ones, and we provide exactly that,” he said. Owing to its aggressive adoption, the Indian EMR market is expected to grow at a compound yearly growth rate of 6.13%, increasing from US$211.059 million in 2021 to US$320.069 million in 2028, as forecasted by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.

This can possibly be attributed to clinicians recognising the benefits of EMR in streamlining and expanding their practise as well as in delivery of quality patient care.