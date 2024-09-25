AI PC shipments in 2025 to jump 165%: Gartner

Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are projected to total 114 million units in 2025, an increase of 165.5% from 2024, according to forecast released by Gartner, Inc on Wednesday.

Gartner also forecasts worldwide shipments of AI PCs to account for 43% of all PCs sold across the globe in 2025. By 2026, Al laptops would be the only choice of laptop available to large enterprises, if ruther said.

According to Gartner, AI PC shipments to reach 43 million units during calendar 2024, a 99.8% increase from 2023.

“The debate has moved from speculating which PCs might include AI functionality, to the expectation that most PCs will eventually integrate AI NPU capabilities,”said Ranjit Atwal, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner.

Gartner defines AI PCs as a PC with an embedded neural processing unit (NPU) and these PCs with NPUs attached to Windows on Arm, macOS on Arm and x86 on Windows PCs.

AI PCs are personal computers equipped with hardware and software components to run artificial intelligence applications and tasks compared to conventional computers that operate based on predefined instructions and lack the ability to learn autonomously.