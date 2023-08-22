ADVERTISEMENT

AI, ML most leveraged deeptech: Nasscom study

August 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

As per the report findings, 99% of Indian B2B SaaS companies studied have embraced deeptech innovations as a strategic approach to address their clients’ needs and challenges.

The Hindu Bureau

Breakthrough Indian B2B SaaS companies, who are inventive deeptech-focused, can potentially unlock sustained CAGR of 30-50% in average recurring revenue (ARR), as per the study based on an extensive analysis of 201 leading Indian B2B SaaS companies. | Photo Credit: cueapi

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the most leveraged deep technologies (54% of use cases) by Indian B2B SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies followed by big data/ descriptive analytics (39%) and intelligent automation (7%), according to a Nasscom-EY analysis.

Breakthrough Indian B2B SaaS companies, who are inventive deeptech-focused, can potentially unlock sustained CAGR of 30-50% in average recurring revenue (ARR), as per the study based on an extensive analysis of 201 leading Indian B2B SaaS companies.

Deeptech has the potential to profoundly propel India’s growing digital economy by creating a seismic transformation across all facets of the nation’s narrative, said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President, and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

Nitin Bhatt, Technology Sector Leader, EY India said, “High-growth Indian B2B SaaS companies are inherently deeptech and AI-centric, and investments in inventive and next-generation technologies help trigger differential and breakthrough growth for such organisations.





