AI, ML most leveraged deeptech: Nasscom study

August 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the most leveraged deep technologies (54% of use cases) by Indian B2B SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies followed by big data/ descriptive analytics (39%) and intelligent automation (7%), according to a Nasscom-EY analysis.

Breakthrough Indian B2B SaaS companies, who are inventive deeptech-focused, can potentially unlock sustained CAGR of 30-50% in average recurring revenue (ARR), as per the study based on an extensive analysis of 201 leading Indian B2B SaaS companies.

As per the report findings, 99% of Indian B2B SaaS companies studied have embraced deeptech innovations as a strategic approach to address their clients’ needs and challenges.

Deeptech has the potential to profoundly propel India’s growing digital economy by creating a seismic transformation across all facets of the nation’s narrative, said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President, and Chief Strategy Officer at Nasscom.

Nitin Bhatt, Technology Sector Leader, EY India said, “High-growth Indian B2B SaaS companies are inherently deeptech and AI-centric, and investments in inventive and next-generation technologies help trigger differential and breakthrough growth for such organisations.

