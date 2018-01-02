AI identifies 33 assets for sale

Air India has identified 33 of its properties that will be put on sale as part of the state-owned carrier’s divestment, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. A maximum of 10 properties had been identified in Mumbai alone, besides three each in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune, land and building in Mauritius, and two flats in Hong Kong.
“Air India Limited has presently identified 33 properties for sale,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha.“Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the Turn Around and Financial Restructuring Plan of Air India, including the monetization of Air India assets, in April 2012,” he added.
