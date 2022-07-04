AI deploys Amadeus solution to boost customer experience

‘Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India’

Amadeus IT Group SA, a travel technology company, said Tata Group’s Air India (AI) has signed an agreement to deploy the best-in-class technology solutions to enhance customer experience and operational effectiveness as part of the carrier’s revitalisation plan.

AI is implementing the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer programme management, it said.

“The platform delivers a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency,” it added.

“In line with the vision laid out by the Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekeran to make Air India a world class airline, we are adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform Air India’s customer experience,” Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, AI, in a statement said,

“Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India. We look forward to working with the teams at Amadeus to deliver on our vision,” he said.

Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Altéa, Amadeus, said, “Air India is an important market for Amadeus and we have our second largest R&D centre located there. This will enable close innovation with Air India.”

“Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers,” he added.

Amadeus said the initial PSS cutover took place in late May and a midterm roadmap was agreed upon to support the airline’s transformation ahead.

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and in addition to its domestic network, it has a large international footprint across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.