AI can distil, synthesise, customise knowledge for you, says Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman

AI has the capability to distil, synthesise and customise knowledge for one’s personal learning, benefit and usage, said Mustafa Suleyman, CEO, Microsoft AI.

‘’We are now starting to distill intelligence into an algorithmic construct, setting the stage for computers that process data as well as replicate human intelligence in ways that enhance everyday work and life experiences of people,’‘ he said while speaking at an event: Building AI Companions for India organised by Microsoft here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mustafa said India was one of the fastest-growing AI markets and Microsoft had one of its strongest teams worldwide based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“I think there’s extremely talented engineers and developers here. But also increasingly, we’re involving social scientists, psychologists, therapists, scriptwriters, comedians—I mean real people who you might more often associate with. That gives us an opportunity for us to synthesise more diverse perspectives and get a broader perspective of people involved in the design,’‘ said Mr. Mustafa who is the co-founder and former head of Applied AI at DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google.

In dialogue with S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Mr. Mustafa further said the pre-trained (AI) models going forward would become largely commoditised and many of them would be available via APIs and on open source platforms.

