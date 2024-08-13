AI can bridge accessibility, affordability, quality gaps in healthcare: Nasscom

Adoption of AI at scale could bridge accessibility, affordability and quality gaps in the healthcare sector in India, said the Nasscom-Kantar report released on Monday.

According to the report, the healthcare sector in India is expected to reach $650 billion by 2025, supported by uptick in public health spending, government and private investments in expanding medical infrastructure, diversifying healthcare segments, and growth in newer pockets like home healthcare, and telemedicine.

Although the country’s healthcare sector has been growing at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2016 to 2022 and was diversifying in terms of products, services, and markets, AI in healthcare was growing at a CAGR of 40.6% and was estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, said the study.

As per the study, varied AI applications are emerging in the health segment. Areas such as drug discovery and development, clinical trials, and AI imaging and diagnostics have witnessed a significant uptick in AI penetration levels, promising a transformative leap for the country’s healthcare system by enhancing diagnostics, streamlining operations, and improving patient care nationwide, it further said.

Achyuta Ghosh, Senior Director & Head, Nasscom Insights, said, “AI holds transformative potential in healthcare, from predictive analytics for disease outbreaks to precision medicine tailored to genetic profiles.’‘