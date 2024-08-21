AI-based platform Niyati recognised for likely impact

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platform Niyati, designed to train students in artificial intelligence, has been recognised for its ‘likely impact’.

The platform, currently in beta testing stage, provides students with free tools and resources to enhance their AI skills, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future, according to a statement.

The founder of the platform Niyati Tewari (17) has been honoured with the Young Innovator of the Year award at the SAHIT National Conference 2024, the statement added. Recognising the growing importance of AI in today’s world, Ms Tewari embarked on to democratise access to advanced technology.

The platform is aimed at equipping students, especially those from underrepresented communities, with the knowledge and skills needed in an AI-driven world, the statement said. “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a reminder of the responsibility we have as young innovators to build solutions that are inclusive, sustainable, and impactful,” Ms. Tewari said.

