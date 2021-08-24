AHRI certifies Blue Star chiller test units

MUMBAI

24 August 2021 20:22 IST

Blue Star Ltd. said it’s new, air cooled chiller and water cooled chiller test facilities have been certified by Air-conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) in accordance with its 550/590 and 551/591 standards.

These chiller-testing facilities, set up at the company’s R&D centre at Wada, India, have the capability to test air cooled chillers of up to 440 TR (ton of refrigeration) in capacity and water cooled chillers of up to 712 TR in capacity respectively, and can simulate the widest range of operating conditions encountered in chiller applications.

Its seven existing performance laboratories for air-conditioning and refrigeration products are already accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Advertising

Advertising

“We have further strengthened our chiller testing prowess thereby providing a boost to our position as a leading manufacturer of chillers in India,” said B. Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star. “While these facilities will enable us to provide trusted and certified products to customers, the wide range of simulation possible at these facilities will also enable us to test latest innovations.”