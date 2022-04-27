Ahead of industry in using green energy for clinker production: Ramco Cements

Ramco Cements on Wednesday said it was ahead of the industry in terms of utilisation of green energy for total clinker production.

Ramco Cements has invested in the Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) for power generation in all the three lines of its Jayanthipuram plant.

The last leg of the pre-heater was commissioned on April 16, taking the total to 27 MW. Further, it was all set to commission the fifth integrated cement plant in Kurnool district, together with 12.15 MW of WHRS. This would take the overall capacity to 39.15 MW, the company said in a statement.

Inclusive of the wind energy being wheeled for production, Ramco Cements will be meeting 71% of its power requirement for clinker production through green energy and was ahead of the industry in terms of utilisation, Ramco added.