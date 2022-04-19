Agritech firm Eeki Foods raises $6.5 million from General Catalyst

Eeki Foods, an agritech start-up, has raised $6.5 million in a funding led by General Catalyst (GC) and other key investors including Avaana Capital and Better Capital.

“The fresh funds will be used to scale Eeki to hundreds of acres. This coming year, we will focus on building the team, technology and organisational scale to make this growth a reality,” Abhay Singh, CEO and co-founder, Eeki Foods, said in a statement.

With farms in Rangpur, Bhilwara, Talera, Nanta and Panipat, Eeki Foods aims to minimise price fluctuations in market staples like cucumber, chillies and tomatoes, while keeping the produce nutritious and residue-free.

The firm said it was actively looking at partnerships with corporates, HNIs, and other retail farmers in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Maharashtra to establish such farms across the country.