Union Cabinet approves hike in MSP for Rabi crops

Published - October 16, 2024 03:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) approved the revised price policy for Rabi marketing season 2025-26, increasing the minimum support prices (MSP) for six crops. The biggest hike was seen in the price of mustard of nearly ₹300, while wheat, the major Rabi crop, saw a hike of ₹150.

Price of wheat was increased from ₹2,275 to ₹2,425 per quintal, barley from ₹1,850 to ₹1,980; gram from ₹5,400 to ₹5,650; lentil from ₹6,425 to ₹6,700; mustard from ₹5,650 to ₹5,950; safflower from ₹5,800 to ₹5,940 per quintal.

More details awaited.

