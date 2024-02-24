ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates 11 godowns in PACS under world's largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector

February 24, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agri infrastructure

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple key initiatives for cooperative sector, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 inaugurated 11 godowns for grain storage in primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) spread across 11 states as part of the government's flagship 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan' in the cooperative sector.

He also inaugurated a project for computerisation of 18,000 PACS across the country.

The aim behind these initiatives is to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, with a collaborative effort of NABARD and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Addressing a gathering in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the cooperative sector is instrumental in shaping a resilient economy and propelling the development of rural areas.

"Today we have launched the world's largest storage scheme for our farmers. Under this, thousands of warehouses and thousands of godowns will be constructed across the country," he said.

He also urged the cooperative sector to help India reduce its import dependence on agricultural products, including edible oils, and also fertilisers.

