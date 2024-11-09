 />
Paddy procurement in Punjab going on smoothly, says Centre

Statement from Food Ministry comes in backdrop of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) going on protest against the delay in paddy procurement from the State

Published - November 09, 2024 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers weigh and pack paddy bags at a grain market.

Workers weigh and pack paddy bags at a grain market. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amid complaints and protests by farmers’ organisations in Punjab that paddy procurement from the State has been delayed, the Centre said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the State agencies have procured 120.67 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) paddy from the State.

Watch | What is Minimum Support Price?

The Centre said so far 6.58 lakh farmers in the State have received the benefits of procurement with minimum support price (MSP) worth ₹27,995 crore. “As such paddy procurement is going on smoothly,” the Union government said.

“A total quantity of 126.67 LMT of paddy has arrived in the Punjab mandis as of November 8, 2024, out of which 120.67 LMT has been procured by State agencies and the FCI,” the Food Ministry said in a statement. ‘A’ Grade paddy is being purchased at MSP at the rate of ₹2,320 per quintal and the total paddy purchased till date in the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) amounts to ₹27,995 crore. “Further, 4,839 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and 4,743 millers have already been allotted work by Punjab State Government,” the Centre said.

Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had protested against the delay in paddy procurement. The SKM had alleged that with the FCI delaying procurement of milled rice of last season, rice mills are unable to keep and process the fresh stock of paddy.

“The procurement of paddy for KMS 2024-25 has commenced in Punjab from October 1, 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab. The Central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 LMT for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS 2024-25 which shall continue up to November 30, 2024,” the Centre said and added that the paddy procured from the mandis is in full swing and the paddy being lifted is more than the quantity arriving daily.

November 09, 2024

