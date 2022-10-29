India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through October 2023

In May, India restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports

Reuters MUMBAI
October 29, 2022 10:49 IST

Farmers load harvested sugarcane crop on a tractor, to be transported to a sugar mill, at a village in Karad. | Photo Credit: PTI

India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

Explained | Why India, world’s largest producer of sugar, has put the brakes on exports

India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.

