India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through October 2023

Farmers load harvested sugarcane crop on a tractor, to be transported to a sugar mill, at a village in Karad.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

In May, India restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following record exports.

India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.


