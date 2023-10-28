Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

October 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of $800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Onion prices have further risen to ₹65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at ₹67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at ₹67 per kg, while Otipy at ₹70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at ₹80 per kg.

