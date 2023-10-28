HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Onion prices have further risen to ₹65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

October 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A vegetable vendor arranging onion and other vegetables at a local market, in New Delhi. File

A vegetable vendor arranging onion and other vegetables at a local market, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of $800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Onion prices have further risen to ₹65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at ₹67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at ₹67 per kg, while Otipy at ₹70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at ₹80 per kg.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.