ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 members stressed on need to increase climate finance to help farmers take up adaption measures: Agriculture secretary

February 15, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Indore

The three-day event of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) concluded on Wednesday.

PTI

A man rides a bicycle past the hoarding of India’s G20 presidency, on a street in Mumbai, on December 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The G-20 members stressed on the need to increase climate finance to help farmers take up adaptation measures, agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja said on Wednesday.

Addressing media on the concluding day of the G20 first Agriculture Deputies' Meeting here, Mr. Ahuja said: "Climate finance was one of the issues which was discussed. The members felt that there was a need for an environment for increasing the climate financing in terms of financing farmers for adaptation measures." The member countries also suggested that farmers can be incentivised if they are adopting climate friendly farming or green agriculture. One of the ways was carbon credit, he said.

The G20 nations also shared their experience on impact of climate change in agriculture, he added.

The three-day event of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) concluded on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Explained | All about the G20: History of the forum and India’s presidency

It deliberated on four key priority areas: food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with climate smart approach; inclusive agriculture value chain and food supply system; and digitisation of agriculture transformation.

The secretary said the next meetings of the G20 agriculture working group will be held in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Hyderabad.

He also said that 10 more countries will be invited in future meetings on agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Agriculture

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US