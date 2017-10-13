‘Farm sector may see over 3% growth’

Agriculture and allied growth is likely to be more than 3% in the ongoing fiscal, lower than about 5% last year, according to a NITI Aayog member.
“Looking at the performance of the kharif season, I can say with confidence that growth will be more than 3%,” Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand told reporters on the sidelines of an event on the role of digital technologies in driving agri business growth. For the fiscal year 2016-17, the farm sector growth was pegged at 4.9%, which is likely to be revised upward taking into account the final foodgrain production figures.
