Agri-Business

‘Farm sector may see over 3% growth’

Agriculture and allied growth is likely to be more than 3% in the ongoing fiscal, lower than about 5% last year, according to a NITI Aayog member.

“Looking at the performance of the kharif season, I can say with confidence that growth will be more than 3%,” Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand told reporters on the sidelines of an event on the role of digital technologies in driving agri business growth. For the fiscal year 2016-17, the farm sector growth was pegged at 4.9%, which is likely to be revised upward taking into account the final foodgrain production figures.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Agriculture
Farmer's Notebook
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 6, 2020 6:26:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/agri-business/farm-sector-may-see-over-3-growth/article19855871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY