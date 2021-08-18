Agri-Business

CCEA okays ₹ 77.45 crore for revival of north eastern agri-marketing corporation

The revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans. File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a ₹ 77.45 crore package for the revival of state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

"CCEA has approved a revival package of ₹ 77.45 crore for NERAMAC," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting.

The revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans like providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertiliser, post-harvesting facilities to promote the products of north-east farmers in the world market, the minister added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 4:19:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/agri-business/ccea-okays-7745-crore-for-revival-of-north-eastern-agri-marketing-corporation/article35974837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY