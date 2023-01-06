HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activists allege regulatory lapses in approving GM mustard

The Coalition for a GM-Free India says the approval of GM ‘Herbicide Tolerant’ mustard demonstrates the ‘total failure’ of India’s limited biosafety regulations, and serious deficiencies in the regulatory regime

January 06, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated January 07, 2023 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Women carry fodder for their cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar. File

Women carry fodder for their cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a platform that’s fighting a case in the Supreme Court against the trials of genetically modified mustard, released a report in New Delhi on Friday to showcase at least 15 instances of alleged regulatory lapses in the appraisal and approval of Delhi University’s GM “Herbicide Tolerant or HT” mustard.

The platform alleged that the Centre is trying to mislead the Supreme Court by maintaining that there are no regulatory lapses in the development of the GM mustard. The office-bearers of the platform said that without a formal approval letter being issued, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) jumped into the picture on behalf of a third party applicant to ensure that seeds are planted in “great haste”. Citing Right to Information (RTI) responses, they said no health expert had ever participated in the GM mustard appraisal. They argued that the testing of GM mustard for environmental safety violates the limited guidelines/protocols laid down in the country’s regulatory regime.

ALSO READ
Explained | Genetically modified crops and their regulation in India

Their report said the approval of GM HT mustard demonstrated the “total failure” of country’s limited biosafety regulations and also the serious deficiencies in the regulatory regime. The report added: “Health and Environmental Safety have been seriously compromised in GM mustard approval. State Governments’ Constitutional authority over Agriculture has been violated and bypassed and States have not even been consulted, the way they were in the case of Bt brinjal. India, a signatory to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, has also violated international commitments in the approval of GM mustard. Indian Government and regulators have clearly ignored and neglected the Supreme Court’s Technical Expert Committee’s science-based recommendation to ban HT crops in India.”

Related stories

Related Topics

agricultural research and technology / Agriculture / agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.