Sugar production at 20 lakh tonnes this season: ISMA

November 17, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There had been an upward trend in international prices of sugar and sugar mills are re-negotiating export contract prices

M. Soundariya Preetha

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sugar production in the current season (October 2022 to September 2023) till November 15 stands at 19.9 lakh tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (ISMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is slightly lower than the 20.8 lakh tonnes produced last year as several mills in the western States are said to have begun production belatedly this season.

ISMA had estimated the total production this season at 365 lakh tonnes after diversion of 45 lakh tonnes for ethanol.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to data available from ports, contracts had been entered for exports of about 35 lakh tonnes of sugar so far. Of this, about two lakh tonnes had been shipped last month.

ISMA said that several traders had entered into export contracts for the 2022-2023 season before the Centre announced the export policy. Since then, there had been an upward trend in international prices of sugar and sugar mills are re-negotiating export contract prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US