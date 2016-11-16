4.2 per cent growth in milk output: Union minister

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday said that India has achieved an average growth of 4.2 per cent in milk production against the world average of 2.2 per cent. In 2015-16, the growth in milk production in India was as high as 6.7 per cent.

Mr. Singh said India has achieved 4.2 per cent average growth in milk production during the last 10 years but there was a need to boost productivity of the bovine population to raise per capita milk availability and income of farmers.

“Owing to the enhancement in milk production, the availability of milk statistics based on daily basis per capita with the existing level of 337 gram is likely to go up 500 gram daily by the year 2021-22,” he said at a conference of stakeholders related to the dairy industry at National Dairy Development Board.