AGI Japan to invest up to $25 million for minority stake in Standard Glass Lining Tech 

November 16, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asahi Glassplant Inc. (AGI Japan) announced a strategic investment of up to $25 million (about Rs.200 crore) in Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd and affiliated companies.

Describing the move as beginning of a long-term business partnership, AGI Japan said along with GL HAKKO and its affiliates it will secure a minority stake in Standard Glass Lining Technology. Under the definitive agreements, AGI Japan will play a crucial role in facilitating Standard’s entry into the Japanese market.

Various approaches, including private label arrangements, co-branding initiatives and the supply of components will be part of their partnership. A family-owned business group, AGI Japan is led by Yasuyuki Ikeda, the third-generation CEO, who since March 2023 has been serving as a non-executive director of Standard Glass.

AGI Japan, in a release on the investment, said it envisions further investment opportunities in businesses closely associated with the Standard Group, particularly those involved in manufacturing mechanical seals, barrier isolators, valves, and other cutting-edge electromechanical products. The Standard Group, including Standard Glass Lining Technology, is working to broadening the presence of GL HAKKO’s products in Indian market. The Group aims to roll out SEF Glass (Conductivity Glass) technology to enhance the safety of glass-lined reactors.

Standard Glass is in the process of constructing integrated glass equipment manufacturing facilities on a 36-acre site in Bothapally, Telangana. The facility will boast of advanced machinery, including welding robots, semi-automated cutting, bending, and welding machinery, as well as advanced welding power sources.