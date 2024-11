A day after French firm TotalEnergies SE announced the suspension of fresh investments into Adani group firms until such a time the accusations against the group’s individuals and their consequences have been clarified, Adani Green Energy told stock exchanges that that there is no “new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies”.

Hence, the French investor’s decision “will not have any material impact on the company’s operations or its growth plan”, it clarified.

