Again Drinks to unveil e-com channel by month-end

Again Drinks, a ready-to-drink beverages firm co-founded by K. Vaitheeswaran and Sundeep Thakran, has expanded its sales network across the country.

The company is currently in the process of preparing a digital strategy.

“I and Sundeep realised the power of digital over 20 years ago with Fabmart.com, India’s first e-com venture. Now, we are working on an aggressive digital sales plan for Again Drinks. We will also launch our own e-com site againdrinks.com by the end of this month,” Mr. Vaitheeswaran said.

“Our sales operations remained within Bengaluru since our launch in May last year. But, we have become a national brand and 70% of our sales now come from the rest of the country,” he said.

“We also have access to several micro-markets across the country after we were chosen by Amazon Launchpad. By December, we are expecting the sales to go up substantially.”

Mr. Vaitheeswaran said a good number of orders were also coming from tier II and tier III towns like Puthunagaram in Kerala, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Puttur in Andhra Pradesh, Gunupur in Odisha, Pulwama in J&K, Mysore in Karnataka, Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu and Mapusa in Goa.

Again Drinks is planning to unveil four to six products under the same category over the next six months.

Again Drinks is free of refined sugar, added preservatives, artificial flavours or colours, has a shelf life of 90 days, and requires no refrigeration, the company said.