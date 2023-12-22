After many difficult quarters economic scenario turning more benign in terms of inflation, growth: MPC’s Varma

December 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Containing inflation and reviving growth remained the key concerns among Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members as evident in the minutes of the last meeting released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

“Current indications are that, after many difficult quarters, the economic environment is turning more benign in terms of both inflation and growth,” observed MPC member Jayant Varma. “The challenge for monetary policy is to facilitate this benign outcome where inflation trends down and growth remains robust,” Mr. Varma said.

“This requires two things. First, a restrictive monetary policy must be maintained long enough to glide inflation to its target of 4%. Second, as inflation drops well below the upper tolerance band, it is necessary to prevent the real interest rate from becoming excessive,” he pointed out.

Stating that at present, the projected inflation two to four quarters ahead averaged below 4.75%, he said that the prevailing money market interest rates of 6.75%, (close to the MSF rate) therefore, represented a real interest rate of more than 2%.

“Three years of high inflation do justify a strong anti-inflationary monetary policy, but in my view a real rate of 2% clearly exceeds the optimal rate,” he added.

Mr. Varma opined that in the coming months, as the MPC becomes more confident about the downward trajectory of inflation (apart from transient food price spikes), there would be a compelling case for continually calibrating the nominal policy rate so as to keep the real interest rate slightly below 1.5% (on the basis of projected inflation 3-5 quarters ahead).

Emphasising that inflation remained highly vulnerable to food price spikes, as the spurt in momentum in daily data on key food items for the month of November and early December indicated, MPC member and Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra held that this repetitive incidence was causing the accumulation of price pressures in the system and could impart persistence, reflected in a left-tailed skew in the distribution of inflation.

“Households are already wary: although they expect inflation to remain unchanged three months ahead, they are more unsure about this prognosis than they were two months ago. Over the year ahead, however, they are more sure than in the past that inflation will likely rise,” he remarked.

“Consumers too reveal more pessimism about inflation a year ahead than when they were surveyed in September. Consequently, monetary policy has to remain on high alert with a restrictive stance,” Dr. Patra opined.

“In my view, food prices in India are the true underlying component of inflation. They also generate non-trivial external effects that affect other components of inflation as well as expectations. When these spillovers occur and are significant, monetary policy has to pre-emptively act to prevent generalisation, irrespective of the fact that the initial shocks emanate from outside the realm of its influence,” he noted.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is also a member of the MPC, said that moving forward, while food inflation had receded from the highs seen in July, it remained elevated.

“The overall inflation outlook is expected to be clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices and intermittent weather shocks. In the immediate months of November and December, a resurgence of vegetable price inflation is likely to push up food and headline inflation. We have to remain highly alert to any signs of generalisation of price impulses that may derail the ongoing process of disinflation,” he stated.