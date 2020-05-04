Business

After Facebook, Silver Lake invests ₹5,656 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

The investment is at a premium of 12.5% to the Facebook deal.

Leading global tech investor Silver Lake on Monday agreed to pay ₹5,655.75 crore to buy 1.15% stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom arm Jio.

The investment in Jio Platforms comes within days of Facebook investing USD 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms. The investment is at a premium of 12.5% to the Facebook deal.

“This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020,” Reliance said in a statement.

