After Facebook, Silver Lake invests ₹5,656 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

Leading global tech investor Silver Lake on Monday agreed to pay ₹5,655.75 crore to buy 1.15% stake in the firm that houses billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom arm Jio.
The investment in Jio Platforms comes within days of Facebook investing USD 5.7 billion to buy a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms. The investment is at a premium of 12.5% to the Facebook deal.
“This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020,” Reliance said in a statement.
