After consecutive losses, IOB set to make profit in fourth quarter

State-run Indian Overseas Bank, which has been making losses for almost half-a-decade due to climbing bad loans, is set to make profit in the January-March period, as slippages are expected to come down, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Karnam Sekar.

“Slippages will be less in Q4. We will be in clear net profit from this quarter. This, after being in red for almost four-and-a-half years,” Mr. Sekar said on the sidelines on an event at the National Institute of Bank Management here.

“Our slippages have been mainly due to the corporate sector. That is more or less addressed. I don’t see any corporate accounts which are likely to slip. We have not taken any exposure in the last four-five years. So, the corporate sector problems which have been there, have been addressed,” he said.

The Chennai-based lender’s net loss for the October-December quarter widened to ₹6,075 crore on higher provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) and investments.

“In December, we made higher provisions and therefore we incurred a huge loss,” he said. IOB had a gross NPA ratio of 17.12% as at end December, while net NPA ratio was at 5.81%. He also expected the lender to come out of RBI’s prompt corrective action framework since net NPA ratio has fallen below 6%.

Mr. Sekar added that the bank expected ₹1,000 crore recovery in Q4 and said the bank did not have any immediate capital requirement.