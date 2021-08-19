Business

‘Affordable housing to aid HFC recovery’

Recovery in economic activities and pent-up demand are likely to help in improvement of asset quality of home loans in the long term and affordable housing segment will lead the recovery in housing finance companies (HFCs), according to a report.

Brickwork Ratings, in a report, said, “the recovery in the economic activities will provide further fillip to the revival of asset quality of the home loans in the long term. It is expected that the affordable housing segment will grow much stronger and lead the sector (housing finance companies) going forward.”


