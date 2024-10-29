ADVERTISEMENT

Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 2.63 times

Published - October 29, 2024 11:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd was subscribed 2.63 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

The issue received bids of 22,78,13,728 shares against the offered 8,66,19,950 equity shares, at a price band of ₹440-463, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors Portion and Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion were subscribed 5.05 times and 3.79 times respectively, whereas Employee Portion was subscribed 1.67 times. Retail Portion was subscribed 0.94 times.

